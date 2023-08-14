Collin County Fugitive Added to Texas Most Wanted List

Facebook

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Joshua Darnell Lockett, of McKinney, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Remember, all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Joshua Darnell Lockett, 24, affiliated with the Bloods gang, has been wanted since July 5, 2023, when the McKinney Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In addition, warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance have been issued out of Collin County for Lockett’s arrest.

In October 2019, Lockett was convicted of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm at an individual(s) and subsequently sentenced to two years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. Additionally, in October 2019, Lockett was convicted of evading arrest/detention and assault causing bodily injury and subsequently sentenced to sixty-days confinement for each offense. He was discharged from TDCJ in 2021. Lockett was last arrested in April 2023, by the Plano Police Department for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and subsequently bonded out.

Lockett is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including an AR-47 rifle on his abdomen, a cross on his upper right arm, the word “HEARTLESS” across his chest, along with other tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, left shoulder, both arms and both hands. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Lockett’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 26 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $85,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.