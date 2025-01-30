Collegiate Academy & High School Has International, Domestic Tours Planned

Facebook

Collegiate Academy Middle School Social Studies Teacher Irene Cardoso is the reigning Cedar Hill ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, and her impact is extending well beyond Dallas County.

Cardoso, a 2006 Cedar Hill High School Graduate, spearheaded Collegiate Academy & High School’s travel program.

When she was in high school, Cardoso had never left Texas, but then worked hard to be able to go on “an amazing trip” to Spain. She wants current scholars to have those same opportunities and even more.

The campus has four upcoming trips planned:

· Boston — for Collegiate Academy Middle School Scholars, five days, in June 2025

· England/Ireland/France – for Collegiate High School Scholars, 10 days, in July 2025

· New York City – for Collegiate Academy Middle School Scholars, five days, in June 2026

· Japan – for Collegiate High School Scholars, 10 days, in July 2026

The two 2026 trips were unanimously approved by the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees last month. All four of the trips will go through EF Tours – a popular tour organization for school travel.

“When I saw the amount of work – information, signatures and proposal – that I had to present to the Executive Cabinet and then the Board of Trustees – it did not deter me from moving forward,” Cardoso said. “I’m a firm believer that scholars need to be aware of things going on outsider of their community. We’re bringing that opportunity to our scholars.”

Collegiate Academy & High School Principal John Edmun will be the administrator of record on all four trips. He said the campus sought the input of the scholars when selecting the destinations.

So far, 35 scholars have signed up for next summer’s trip to Japan.

“Japan is a place the kids brought up,” Edmun said. “We are looking forward to seeing all of the technology that is being innovated there.”

Last summer, Collegiate Academy Middle School scholars went on a trip to New York City and Washington D.C.

“There was a curiosity sparked and to see the discovery on their faces was wonderful,” Cardoso said. “The scholars are responsible when they go on these trips, and many of them return with a maturity they didn’t have when they left. Each trip is different, but our goal is to make it as affordable as possible. All of our scholars deserve these experiences.”