Coach Neiman Ford & More from the 73rd Annual Meadows Classic

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Contributed by Jo Ann Holt & Durhl Caussey

Coach Neiman Ford, the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Duncanville High School, is accustomed to seeing his teams win games and tournaments. He joined Duncanville High School Boys’ Basketball Program as the assistant head coach in 2018 and helped lead the team to back-to-back UIL State Championships. As the interim head coach, he led the team to a 29-1 winning season.

Coach Ford’s Impressive Career

An experienced and accomplished coach, Ford has successfully coached various sports (boys’ basketball, girls’ soccer, football, and track and field) and developed several All-American players and Team USA Gold Medalists.

Goals for Coach Ford

“As a former assistant coach at the collegiate level, I know first-hand the importance of leading a program dedicated to developing and supporting the whole student-athlete,” said Coach Ford. “I’m all about having a winning program and ensuring that our student-athletes are equipped for the next phases of their life,” he said.

Duncanville Lions Club Volunteers

.