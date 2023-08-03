Clonakilty Distillery Collaborates with Garrison Brothers Distillery On 7-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Whiskey

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Clonakilty bottle with whisky glass
Photo: Clonakilty Distillery

Clonakilty 7 Year Old Irish Single Malt Exclusively Available In Texas

New York, NY  – Clonakilty Distillery, the family-run, state-of-the-art distillery located on the south western Irish Coast, in collaboration with Garrison Brothers Distillery, released a 7-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Whiskey. The 7-Year-Old Irish Single Malt enters into the Texas market as a unique fusion of Irish whiskey and Texas bourbon through a collaboration between two extraordinary distilleries. So, if you’re like me and enjoy both bourbon and Irish whiskey, this is a bottled you’ll want to add to your bar.

The 7-year Irish single malt whiskey was initially matured in ex-bourbon barrels. It was then finished for 7-months in Garrison Balmorhea barrels and then bottled. “The Balmorhea barrels bring a distinct finish to the whiskey compared to what we normally find from American Oak,” says Oisin Mulcahy, Head Distiller of Clonakilty Distillery. “This is due to the wildly different climates that exist in Texas and Clonakilty.”

Separated by 4,500 miles of ocean, these family-run distilleries have joined forces to create a special limited-edition Irish single malt exclusively for the Texas market. Through this collaboration, they have created a whiskey that marries the spirit of Irish whiskey tradition with Texas bourbon craftsmanship.

The 7-Year-Old Irish Single Malt contains aromas of sea salt, vanilla and fresh cut lumber, followed by banana nut, plums, spices and cherry on the palate for a long finish of wood, spice and vanilla.

This one time bottling is now available at select retailers throughout Texas with a suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle (58.8% ABV). Hurry and find a bottle at your local liquor store, because for now this was a one time limited run.

About Clonakilty Distillery

Clonakilty Distillery is a maritime distillery located alongside the coastal town of Clonakilty, in southwestern Ireland. The distillery was founded in 2016 by the Scully family, who have farmed the coastal land for 9 successive generations. As custodians of the land, the family embarked on a new adventure to distill the world’s best single pot still whiskies, using locally sourced materials with the least environmental impact to nature.  Today, Clonakilty Distillery has become an internationally recognized brand, with their award-winning spirits now sold in 15 countries. For more information, please visit www.clonakiltydistillery.ie.

About Garrisons Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. They were the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and were one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey.

Previous articleDeSoto Signs Agreement with SBA to Offer More Entrepreneurial Opportunities
Next articleDPS Announces August Featured Fugitive from Houston, Johnny Leon Wilson
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.