CLOMR Floodplain Notice

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Rachel Bryen

1616 Woodall Rodgers FWY

Re: Notification of increases in 1% (100-year) annual chance water-surface elevations and future flood hazard revisions

Dear Mr./Ms./Mr. and Mrs. {Affected property owner}

The Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for a community depicts the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), the area which has been determined to be subject to a 1% (100-year) or greater chance of flooding in any given year. The FIRM is used to determine flood insurance rates and to help the community with floodplain management.

KCE Engineering, LLC is applying for a Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS-FEMA) on behalf of ONCOR to revise FIRM 48113C0630K for the City of DeSoto along Stream 3A10 and Stream 3A10 Tributary1. ONCOR is proposing to construct a proposed culvert and private drive over Stream 3A10 Tributary 1 to access an expanded storage yard.

The proposed project will result in increases and decreases in the 1% annual chance (base) water-surface elevations for a portion of Stream 3A10 and Stream 3A10 Tributary 1.

Once the project has been completed, a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) request should be submitted that will, in part, establish the following flood hazards along Stream 3A10 and Stream 3A10 Tributary 1 within the revised area.

1. Base Flood Elevations (BFEs) will be established along Stream 3A10 Tributary 1 from the confluence with Stream 3A10 to approximately 300 feet downstream of the confluence with Stream 3A10 Tributary 1 to approximately 120 feet upstream of Pleasant Run Road.

2. The SFHA will widen, narrow and be established along Stream 3A10 and Stream 3A10 Tributary 1.

This letter is to inform you of the proposed project that may affect flood elevations on your property at 1220 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115. This letter is also to inform you of the potential changes to the effective flood hazard information that would result after the project is completed and a LOMR request is submitted to FEMA.

Maps and detailed analysis of the proposed flood hazard revisions can be reviewed at the BGE, Inc. offices at 2595 Dallas Parkway, Suite 101, Frisco, TX 75034. If you have any questions or concerns about the proposed project or its effect on your property, you may contact John Crear, Jr. of City of DeSoto at 972-230-9642 during normal business hours.

Sincerely,

Dr. Cuneyt Erbatur, P.E., CFM, LEED AP

Principal of KCE Engineering, LLC

(817) 896-7197

cuneyt@kce-eng.com