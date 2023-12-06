City of Wilmer partners with DAAA to increase meal program for Senior Services

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WILMER, TEXAS – The Dallas Area Agency on Aging (DAAA), a project of the Community Council of Greater Dallas (CCGD), awarded the City of Wilmer an agreement to provide congregate meals for residents 60 years and older. On Thursday, October 19, 2023, the City Council approved the agreement for implementation of the Congregate Meals Program.

This meal program is another key component to the city’s successful Senior Services’ activities and programs. Meals will be approved by a registered dietician and five free lunches will be provided weekly.

Currently, Wilmer offers free meals for seniors three days a week. “The increase to five meals a week is an important and meaningful way to assure our residents over 60 are taken care of from a nutritional standpoint,” according to Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta.

The Congregate Meal Program has been operated by the Dallas Health and Human Services Department through its Older Adult Services Division since 1973. The program is 100% reimbursable and complies with the provisions of the Older Americans Act as it relates to Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“Wilmer is a city with active seniors, and we are constantly looking for new ways to keep the senior community involved,” Petta said. “With a strong focus on wellness that includes intellectual, emotional, social, purposeful, and physical, we are excited to offer this additional assistance too.”

For more information, please visit the City’s website at www.cityofwilmer.net/221/ Senior-Services or contact Sarah Wainscott, Senior Services Coordinator, at (972) 441-6373 or swainscott@cityofwilmer.net.

The City of Wilmer invites you to register for Nixle alerts by texting “75172” to number 888777. The City of Wilmer invites you to “like” the City on Facebook.com/cityofwilmer and follow us at twitter.com/welcometowilme1 and Instagram.com/cityofwilmer.