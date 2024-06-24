CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN ORDINANCES

Facebook

CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN

ORDINANCE 2024-22

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a secondary dwelling relating to the use and development of Lot 28 of Sunshine Place – Phase II, presently zoned Agricultural (A) District, and adopting conditions; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2024-23

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, by amending the use and development regulations of Planned Development District No. 15 (PD-15) relating to accessory uses; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2024-24

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a secondary dwelling relating to the use and development of Lot 5 Block 12, Ashford Prairie Estates, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 15 (PD-15), and adopting development regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing for termination under certain circumstances.

ORDINANCE 2024-25

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the use and development of a 1,690± square foot portion of a building located on Lot 1, Block A, Shops On Main, Phase One (commonly known as 661 Aspen Parkway, Suite 400), and more particularly depicted on Exhibit “A” hereto which is presently zoned Planned Development District No. 123 (PD-123) by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a restaurant over 1,000 square feet and adopting development regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2024-26

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the use and development of a 1,344± square foot portion of a building located on Lot 1, Block A, Shops On Main, Phase One (commonly known as 661 Aspen Parkway, Suite 300), and more particularly depicted on Exhibit “A” hereto which is presently zoned Planned Development District No. 123 (PD-123) by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a restaurant exceeding 1,000 square feet and adopting development regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.