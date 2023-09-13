City of Midlothian Ordinances 2023-33-36

Facebook

ORDINANCE 2023-33

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 11 titled “Taxation” by amending Article 11.02 titled “Ad Valorem Taxes” by amending Division 2 titled “Exemptions” by amending Section 11.02.034 titled “General Residence Homestead Exemption – Granted” by adding for the tax year beginning January 1, 2024 in the amount equal to twenty percent (20%) of the appraised value of the residence homestead with a minimum exemption of $5,000; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; and providing for an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2023-34

Ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of City of Midlothian, Texas, Tax Notes, Series 2023; levying an annual ad valorem tax and providing for the security for and payment of said notes; and enacting other provisions relating to the subject

ORDINANCE 2023-35

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian Texas, adopting the FY 2023 – 2024 Annual Operating Budget and plan for municipal services for the ensuing fiscal year beginning October 1, 2023 and ending September 30, 2024, in accordance with Local Government Code §102; appropriating money to a sinking fund to pay interest and principal on the City’s indebtedness; appropriating the various amounts thereof; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause and establishing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2023-36

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, levying and assessing municipal ad valorem taxes for the City of Midlothian, for the year 2023 (Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024) at a rate of $0.650000 per one hundred dollars ($100) assessed valuation on all taxable property within the corporate city limits of the City of Midlothian as of January 1, 2023, to provide revenue for the payment of current expenditures; providing for an interest and sinking fund for all outstanding debt of the City of Midlothian; providing for due and delinquent dates together with penalties and interest; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause and establishing an effective date.