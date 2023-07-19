City of Midlothian Ordinances 2023-25, 2023-26, 2023-27, 2023-28

Facebook

ORDINANCE 2023-25

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, by amending the regulations of Planned Development District No. 4 (PD-4), as previously amended, relating to the use and development of 31.176± acres out of the Larkin Newton Survey, Abstract No. 792 and the J.T. Rawls Survey, Abstract No. 933, described in Exhibit “A” hereto, by adopting sign regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2023-26

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) authorizing an exception to Section 4.6017 of the Zoning Ordinance relating to building wall signs installed on Lot 2RA, Block 1, Walnut Grove Center South and a building on said lot commonly known as 4470 East Highway 287 Suite 500, presently zoned Commercial (C); providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain circumstances.

ORDINANCE 2023-27

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian subdivision regulations Section 3.12 “Application Process” by amending Subsection 6 “Time for Making Determination” regarding the time for determining completeness of certain applications and repealing Subsection 8 “Time for Completing Application”; amending Section 3.15 “Vacation Instrument, Replatting, Amended Plats, and Minor Plats” Subsection 1 “Vacation of a Plat” relating to the procedures for vacating a plat; amending Section 4.12 “Site Plans” regulating submission, content, and approval of certain site plans, amending Section 4.13 “Preliminary Plats” by amending paragraph t) of Subsection 4 regarding phasing plans, and paragraph c) of Subsection 9 relating to the extension of the expiration of preliminary plats, and amending Subsection 1 of Section 4.14 “Final Plats” to provide for filing plats within Johnson County when applicable; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2023-28

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (sup) for a Multi-Family Residential Use (apartments) relating to the use and development of 17.35± acres in the M.E.P. & P Railroad Company Survey, Abstract No. 761, presently zoned as the CR-MF-18 Tract of Planned Development District No. 146 (PD-146); adopting conditions for development and use of the property; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain conditions.