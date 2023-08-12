City of Midlothian Ordinance and Notice of Proposed Budget and Tax Increase

Facebook

ORDINANCE 2023-29

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 11 titled “Taxation” by amending Article 11.02 titled “Ad Valorem Taxes” by amending Division 2 titled “Exemptions” by amending Section 11.02.031 titled “Elderly and Disabled Veterans” by adding Disabled Persons to the title and adding Subsection (c) providing for a seventy thousand dollar ($70,000) residential homestead exemption for disabled persons from ad-valorem taxes levied in the 2023 tax year and thereafter; amending Section 11.02.032 titled “Limitation for Certain Residential Homestead Property Owners” by adding disabled person; providing a repealing clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; and providing for an effective date.