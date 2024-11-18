City of Midlothian ORDINANCE 2024-51 & 2024-52

Facebook

ORDINANCE 2024-51

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the development and use of Lots 1R and 2R, Block A, Midwest Industrial Park, presently zoned Light Industrial (LI) District, by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a truck storage, maintenance, and garage facility; adopting development conditions; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; repealing Ordinance No. 2008-32; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing for termination under certain conditions.

ORDINANCE 2024-52

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by changing the base zoning relating to the use and development of Lots 1, 2A, 3, and 4, Country East Estates and 0.64± acres out of the Benjamin Monroe Survey, Abstract No. 700, from Agricultural (A) Zoning District to Planned Development District No. 177 (PD-177) for General Professional (GP) uses; adopting development standards; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.