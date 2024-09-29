City of Midlothian ORDINANCE 2024-46, ORDINANCE 2024-48

Facebook

ORDINANCE 2024-46

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a secondary dwelling relating to the use and development of Lot 5, Block 12, Ashford Prairie Estates, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 15 (PD-15), and adopting development regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; repealing Ordinance No. 2024-24; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing for termination under certain circumstances.

ORDINANCE 2024-47

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) authorizing an exception to Section 4.6017b)7) of the Zoning Ordinance relating to monument signs installed on Lot 1, Block A, Oncor Southwest Midlothian, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 169 (PD-169); providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain circumstances.

ORDINANCE 2024-48

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by amending certain parking regulations of Planned Development District No. 98 (PD-98) relating to the development and use of the 20.849± acres in the J Powers Survey, Abstract No. 838 described in Exhibit “A” to Ordinance No. 2024-14; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.