City of Midlothian ORDINANCE 2023-38

ORDINANCE 2023-38

An ordinance amending the City of Midlothian’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Ellis County Radio Fund Budget appropriations in an amount not to exceed $95,057.26 from the unreserved fund balance to fund the relocation of equipment and antenna to the new Fire Station 3 radio building in accordance with Chapter 102, Local Government Code; appropriating various amounts thereof; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause; and establishing an effective date.