City of Midlothian – NOTICE TO BIDDERS – HILLCREST GRAVITY SEWER RELIEF MAIN

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Midlothian, Purchasing Manager, will be received at the Midlothian Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall until 1:30 PM Central Time, Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and the performing of all work required in the construction of the HILLCREST GRAVITY SEWER RELIEF MAIN and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project generally consists of approximately 2,800 LF proposed 12” sanitary sewer improvements from Hillcrest Lift Station to the Coventry Lift Station.

Bidders shall submit BIDS in sealed envelopes upon the blank form of proposal furnished. Bids shall be delivered to Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065. Sealed envelopes shall be marked “HILLCREST GRAVITY SEWER RELIEF MAIN – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 1:30 PM Central Time August 6th, 2024”

The successful BIDDER may be required to submit written evidence, such as financial data, present commitments and available equipment, and will submit such data within five days of OWNER’S written request.

No bid may be changed, amended or modified by telegram or otherwise after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids.

Bid security in the form of Cashier’s Check, Bid Bond or other negotiable instrument in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must accompany each bid as a guarantee that, if awarded the contract, the bidder will promptly enter into a contract and execute bonds and insurance as outlined in the specifications and Instructions to Bidders.

PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined without charge at the Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065 and at Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc. 5237 N. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Fort Worth, Texas 76137. Copies of such instruments may be downloaded at no cost or purchased on-line through CivCast at http://civcastusa.com. Online purchase price will be dependent upon product ordered (full size plans, individual sheets, half size plans, project manuals). Prospective Bidders must register with the procurement website as a plan holder, even if contract documents are obtained from a plan room or other site. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this procurement website.

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within ninety (90) days after date on which bids are opened.