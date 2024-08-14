City of Midlothian NOTICE TO BIDDERS Bulk Chemicals

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Midlothian, TX is accepting Competitive Sealed Bids for a contract to provide Bulk Chemicals for Water Treatment Plant. Sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m., C.S.T. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids should be sent or delivered, prior to the deadline above, to: Purchasing Agent, Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065 and should be marked “Bid Number 2024-04” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.

Specifications will be available for review at www.midlothian.tx.us on Monday August 5, 2024.