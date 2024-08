City of Midlothian NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Midlothian, Purchasing Agent, will be received at the Midlothian Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall until 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2024, for the purpose of providing Janitorial Services – Multiple City Buildings for the City of Midlothian.

Sealed envelopes shall be marked “2024-05 CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN JANITORIAL SERVICES FOR VARIOUS CITY BUILDINGS – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 3:00 P.M. ON Thursday, September 19, 2024. To be eligible for consideration under this request, one (1) electronic (USB) copy and one original hard copy of the proposal shall be submitted to the address below. Proposals received after that time at the City address will not be accepted and will not be returned.

One electronic copy (USB) and one original hard copy of the proposal must be delivered by mail, express mail, or in person to following address:

Nery Pena

Purchasing Agent

City of Midlothian

104 West Avenue E

Midlothian, Texas 76065

No bid may be changed, amended or modified by telegram or otherwise after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids. No bids will be accepted by fax, or other electronic method.

At least one staff member will need to be present for the mandatory in-person pre-proposal meeting and must visit each site location if the Contractor plans to submit a proposal for during one of the designated meeting times. These meetings are scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2024 at 10:00 am or Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 10:00 am. Please email Nery Pena at nery.pena@midlothian.tx.us advising which meeting you will be attending.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be located on the City of Midlothian website at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/bids.aspx beginning August 12, 2024 at 3:00 pm. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this website. For questions relating to the proposal, please email, nery.pena@midlothian.tx.us.

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within forty-five (45) days after date on which bids are opened.