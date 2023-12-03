City of Midlothian Notice to Bidders – 2023-13

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

City of Midlothian and Mid-Way Regional Airport

2023-13 Automated Weather Observation System

Sealed bids for the installation of Automated Weather Observation System III with Present Weather Sensor and Thunder Strike Alert (AWOS III PT) to replace an existing Automated Weather Observation System need to be addressed, labeled 2023-13 Automated Weather Observation System and delivered to CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN, NERY PENA at 104 W. Avenue E, Midlothian, Texas 76065. Bids will be accepted until December 5, 2023 by 2PM then publicly opened and read. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

In general, the Aviation Construction work consists of: installation and of an Automated Weather Observation System III with Present Weather Sensor, Thunder Strike Alert (AWOS III PT) to replace or replace and relocate an existing Automated Weather Observation System. The system shall be installed in accordance with this specification and as approved in Federal Aviation Administration Advisory Circular 150/5220-16, latest version and FAA Order 6560-20B, or latest version.

Bidding documents may be examined at City of Midlothian website, www.midlothian.tx.us

Technical questions concerning the specifications should be directed via email to Nery.Pena@midlothian.tx.us by November 27, 2023. Addendum’s will be posted on the website not later than November 30, 2023 should the respondent require additional information including technical assistance to respond.

Minimum wage rates have been predetermined as required by law and are set forth in the specifications.

Cashier’s check, money order, or teller’s check drawn by or on a state or national bank, a savings and loan association, or a state or federally chartered credit union (collectively referred to as “bank”) in the amount of two percent (2%) of the total bid price stated in the bid, made payable without recourse to the Owner or a bid bond in the same amount from a reliable corporate surety authorized to do business in the State of Texas and acceptable to the Owner, must accompany each bid as a guarantee that the bidder, if successful, will enter into a contract, and make bond in accordance with the requirements of the specifications. The Owner reserves the right to retain any check, bank money order or bank draft as liquidated damages in the event the bidder withdraws its bid after the bid opening and before official rejection of the bid by the Owner, or, if successful in securing the award of the contract, the successful bidder fails to enter into the contract and fails to furnish satisfactory performance and payment bonds.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond, each in the full amount of the contract price, executed by a surety company or surety companies authorized to execute surety bonds under and in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas.

The Agent, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. The Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal is race neutral.

The proposed contract is subject to 49 CFR Part 26 concerning the participation of Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and is under and subject to Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965 and to the Equal Opportunity Clause contained in the bidding documents.

The proposed contract is subject to the Aviation Safety and Capacity Expansion Act of 1990.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any irregular bid and the right to waive technicalities if such waiver is in the best interest of the Owner and conforms to State and local laws and ordinances pertaining to the letting of construction contracts.

The Owner hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively assure that minority enterprises are afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.