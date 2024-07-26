City of Midlothian EAST LIFT STATION SYSTEM EXPANSION BIDDER NOTICE

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Midlothian, Purchasing Agent, will be received at the Midlothian Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall until 11:00 AM, TUESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2024 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and the performing of all work required in the construction of the EAST LIFT STATION SYSTEM EXPANSION – PHASE 1 – LIFT STATION CONSTRUCTION and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project generally involves the supply and installation of an on-site sanitary lift station with three (3) submersible pumps; concrete wet well and grout slopes; all discharge piping, valves and thrust restraints; access hatches; magnetic flow meter and vault; emergency generator and concrete pad; motor control center with electrical gear, control panels, etc. and concrete pad; crane and hoist equipment; force main sanitary sewer line; gravity sanitary sewer lines and manholes; field painting; foundations, grading, paving and fencing and yard piping, complete in place. The project is located in the City of Midlothian, Texas.

Bidders shall submit BIDS in sealed envelopes upon the blank form of proposal furnished. Bids shall be delivered to Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065. Sealed envelopes shall be marked “EAST LIFT STATION SYSTEM EXPANSION – PHASE 1 – LIFT STATION CONSTRUCTION – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 11:00 AM, TUESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2024”

The successful BIDDER may be required to submit written evidence, such as financial data, present commitments, and available equipment, and will submit such data within five days of OWNER’S written request.

No bid may be changed, amended, or modified by any means after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids.

Bid security in the form of Cashier’s Check, Bid Bond, or other negotiable instrument in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must accompany each bid as a guarantee that, if awarded the contract, the bidder will promptly enter into a contract and execute bonds and insurance as outlined in the specifications and Instructions to Bidders.

PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined without charge at the office of BGE, Inc., 2595 Dallas Parkway, Suite 101, Frisco, TX 75034 (BGE office hours: Monday-Friday – 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM). Copies of such instruments may be downloaded on-line through CivCast at http://civcastusa.com. Prospective Bidders must register with the procurement website as a plan holder, even if contract documents are obtained from a plan room or other site. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this procurement website.

There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid conference in the Midlothian City Council Chambers, 104 W. Avenue E, Midlothian, Texas 76065 on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within ninety (90) days after date on which bids are opened.

ATTENTION: Pursuant to Texas Government Code 2252.908, you must be able to provide the City of Midlothian with a printed and executed original of a completed Certificate of Interested Parties form (Form 1295) prior to the contract award. Failure to do so will result in the City’s inability to execute the contract. To complete the disclosure of interested parties form, or for further information, please visit the Texas Ethics Commission’s website at https://www.ethics.state.tx.us.