City of Midlothian Bidder Request “2024-08 DISASTER RECOVERY AND REMEDIATION SERVICES”

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Midlothian, Purchasing Agent will be received at the Midlothian City Hall until 11:00 AM, WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2025. The purpose of this Request for Proposal (“RFP”) is to solicit proposals to enter into a contract with a qualified and experienced vendor(s) to obtain timely and professional Remediation and Restoration Services as described for the City.

Bidders shall submit BIDS in sealed envelopes upon the blank form of proposal furnished. Bids shall be delivered to Midlothian City Hall, 215 N. 8th St, Midlothian, TX 76065. Sealed envelopes shall be marked “2024-08 DISASTER RECOVERY AND REMEDIATION SERVICES – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 11:00 AM ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2025.” The successful BIDDER(S) may be required to submit written evidence, such as financial data, present commitments and available equipment, and will submit such data within five days of OWNER’S written request.

Deadline for questions will be Wednesday, January 15, 2025 and responses to questions will be released by Friday, January 17, 2025. Note: All questions, answers, and changes, if any, will be issued by ADDENDA and posted to the City website. Questions should be emailed to Nery Pena at nery.pena@midlothian.tx.us .

No bid may be changed, amended or modified by telegram or otherwise after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids.

BID DOCUMENTS will be located on the City of Midlothian website at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/bids.aspx on December 9, 2024. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this website. For questions relating to the proposal, please email, nery.pena@midlothian.tx.us .

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within forty five (45) days after date on which bids are opened.