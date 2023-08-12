City of Lancaster, Texas – Public Hearings August 28, 2023

Facebook

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the below referenced cases at their meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

M23-18 to conduct a public hearing to consider a special exception to fencing material as outlined in Section 6.07.008 of the Code of Ordinances on the property addressed as 3320 Prancer Street described as Lot 1, Block 4 of Reindeer Run Estates, an Addition in Dallas, County, Texas.

M23-28 to conduct a public hearing to consider a special exception to the design standards outlined in the Logistics Port PD on the property addressed as 1100 E Pleasant Run Rd, proposed as Lot 1 & 2, Block A, out of the Cold Summit 2 Addition.

M23-27 to conduct a public hearing and consider a special exception request to the landscaping requirements as outlined in Article 8 in the Lancaster Development Code for the property addressed as 1350 E Belt Line Rd being 11.89 acres out of the Jones Green Abstract 504 Pg 145, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M23-29 to conduct a public hearing and consider a special exception request to the parking requirements as outlined in Article 6 in the Lancaster Development Code on the property addressed as 1535 E Belt Line Rd described as Lot 1, Block 1, out of the Project Pike Subdivision City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.