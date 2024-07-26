City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings M24-47 M24-43

Facebook

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the referenced cases at their meeting on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

M24-47 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance granting a special exception to Section 6.05 (a) Figure 3. Table of Parking Requirements to exceed the required 222 parking spaces, and to provide 327 parking spaces on the property addressed as 1100 E. Pleasant Run Rd, being 32.31 acres out of the Thomas M. Ellis Survey Abstract No. 432, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M24-43 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance granting a special exception to the maximum building height requirement of 45 feet in the Mixed Density Residential Sub-District of the Medical District Overlay to allow a 56-foot tall building, addressed as 1459 Park Circle Drive, being 1.47 acres out of the Beckley City Lots, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.