City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings – M24-44, M24-45 & Z24-21, Z24-22, Z24-13

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following items:

M24-44 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to amend the 2020 Master Thoroughfare Plan of the City of Lancaster’s Comprehensive Plan to re-classify Greene Road between Cornell Road and Sunrise Road from a four-lane Minor Arterial to a two-lane Collector.

M24-45 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to amend the 2020 Master Thoroughfare Plan of the City of Lancaster’s Comprehensive Plan to re-classify a segment of Alba Road between Greene Road to E. Belt Line Road from a four lane Major Arterial Type B to a Major Urban Collector (Type D1).

Z24-21 Conduct a public hearing and consider a zoning change from Logistics Port Planned Development (PD), Lanport Overlay to a Planned Development (PD) with Data Center uses and limited Logistics Port, Subdistrict A uses. The property is addressed as 201 Sunrise Road, being 116.88 acres out of the Jones Green Survey Abstract No. 503, and the M.W. Spencer Survey, Abstract No. 1287, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z24-22 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to change the zoning from Agricultural Open (AO), Lanport Overlay; Logistics Port Planned Development (PD) to a Planned Development (PD) with Data Center uses and limited Logistics Port, Subdistrict A. The properties are addressed as 1401, 1607, 2001, 2011, 2021, 2101, 2111, 2201, and 2701 Greene Road, being 419.35 acres, out of the Thomas M. Ellis Survey, Abstract No. 432, Middleton Perry Survey, Abstract No. 1128, Jones Green Survey, Abstract No. 503, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z24-13 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a tall wireless communications tower and an exception to the Commercial Highway (CH) zoning district height maximum of sixty (60) feet to allow a height of eighty-five (85) feet, on a property described as tract 1 out of the Peter B Stout Survey, Abstract No. 1305 Pg 30, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.