City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following items:

Z24-24 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance to change the zoning from Agricultural Open (AO) to a Planned Development (PD) for Data Center uses on a 73.380 acre tract of land out of the N.R. Winniford Survey, Abstract No. 1543 and John Eveens Survey, Abstract No. 433, Track 7, on the property addressed as 2901 Nokomis Road, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M24-50 Conduct a public hearing and consider a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to the Future Land Use Map to change the land use from Rural Living to Logistics and Distribution on the property addressed as 2901 Nokomis Road being 73.380-acres out of Tract 7 out of the N.R. Winniford Survey, Abstract No. 1543, Pg. 225 and the John Eveens Survey Abstract No. 433, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M25-01 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Comprehensive Plan to change the land use from Rural Living to Commercial Corridor on the properties addressed as 2141 & 1400 Bear Creek Road, being a 210.42-acre tract of land out of the G.W. Durret Survey, Abstract No. 389 and the R. Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1128, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z25-05 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to change the zoning from Agricultural Open (AO) to a Planned Development (PD) for the following uses: Retail (R), Data Center, Electrical Substations, Switching Stations, and Utility Transmission Lines, on the property addressed as 2141 & 1400 Bear Creek Road, being a 210.42-acre tract of land out of the G.W. Durrett Survey, Abstract No. 389 and the R. Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1128, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M25-09 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance granting two (2) special exceptions to: 1) allow a six (6) foot tall fence in the front yard setback; and 2) allow for the fence height to exceed four (4) feet tall in the front yard on the property addressed as 134 East 6th Street, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M25-10 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance granting several special exceptions to the Lancaster Development Code to allow for: 1) approximately 888 indoor units, 2) a second floor not functioning as a caretaker or residence unit, 3) a flat roof with a parapet, 4) deviation from the building articulation treatment requirement on street facing facades, 5) a reduced percentage of transparency on the exterior façade, 6) roof scupper and downspouts at the perimeter wall facing a public street, and 7) a non-gated facility, on the property addressed as 1900 N. Lancaster Hutchins Road, being a 4.64-acre tract of land, out of the Thomas A. Phillips Survey, Abstract No. 1123, Page. 360, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M25-04 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance granting four (4) special exceptions to: 1) reduce the driveway spacing requirement in Section 1-04 (d) of the General Design Manual; 2) allow the use of metal screening on the north, east, and west building facades, which are more than twenty percent (20%) visible from a public street; 3) allow metal screen louvers on facades for screening of the rooftop equipment; 4) allow metal screen louvers within the precast concrete wall up to a height of 27 feet tall for screening adjacent to Belt Line Road right-of-way, on the property addressed as 1000 E. Belt Line Road, being 101.55-acres, Lot 2, Block A, Cawley EBL Lancaster Logistics, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z25-03 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance to change the zoning from Retail (R) to Single Family Residential (SF-6) on the property addressed as 119 E. Hammond Street. The property is 0.16-acre, Block 5, Lot 4, out of the T.J. Beesleys Second Addition, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z25-04 Conduct a public hearing to consider a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Mini-Warehouse on the property addressed as 4201 N. Dallas Ave, being a 11.023-acre tract of land out of the Smith Elkins Survey, Abstract No. 430, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.