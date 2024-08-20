City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings September 3

Facebook

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following items:

Z24-23 Conduct a public hearing and consider a zoning change from Agricultural Open (AO) to Single Family Estates (SF-E). The property is addressed as 1530 S. Houston School Road, located south of the intersection of the intersection of Parkerville Road and South Houston School Road, being 1.80 acres out of the G.W. Durrett Survey Abstract No. 389, Track 28 and Track 36, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas

Z24-24 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to change the zoning from Agricultural Open (AO) to a Planned Development (PD) with Data Center and Medium Industrial uses on the property addressed as 2901 Nokomis Road being a 73.380-acre tract of land out of the N.R. Winniford Survey, Abstract No. 1543, John Eveens Survey, Abstract No. 433, Track 7, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M24-50 Conduct a public hearing and consider a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to the Future Land Use Map to change the land use from Rural Living to Logistics and Distribution on the property addressed as 2901 Nokomis Road, being 73.380 acres, out of the N.R. Winniford Survey Abstract No. 1543, John Eveens Survey Abstract No. 433, Track 7, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

The public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.