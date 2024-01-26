Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearing – M24-17 – Special Excption

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their Special meeting on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

M24-17 Conduct a public hearing and consider a special exception to allow for a temporary portable building for 12-months, on the property located at 940 E. Pleasant Run Rd, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the City Council at P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.