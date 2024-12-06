City of Lancaster RFP 2024-21 Sewer Line Rerouting and Installation Service

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Lancaster is soliciting RFP 2024-21 Sewer Line Rerouting and Installation Services-N. Hall St./Maple St. Project, Phase 2. Bids will be accepted beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on Monday, November 25, 2024, and must be received by 10:00 a.m. CST on Monday, December 16, 2024. Late bids not accepted. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster. Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting, December 5, 2024, 9:00 a.m., 211 N. Henry St., Lancaster, TX 75146.

Participation in the e-procurement bid process is available by completing a supplier registration at www.lancaster-tx.com/bids. Once a supplier is registered, suppliers can log in, view bids, ask questions, and submit bids electronically. Additional information obtained by entering a question in the e-bid system (Ionwave) before 10:00 a.m. December 10, 2024.

Description 2024-21 Sewer Line Rerouting & Installation Services

Due Date December 16, 2024

