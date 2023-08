City of Lancaster Ordinances: ORDINANCE NO. 2023-04-05, 2023-06-13

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-04-05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING SEVEN TOTAL EXCEPTIONS: SIX (6) EXCEPTIONS TO THE MILLS BRANCH OVERLAY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE FOLLOWING: (1) A MINIMUM PARKING EXCEPTION TO ALLOW FOR 28 PARKING SPACES: (2) AN EXCEPTION TO ALLOW FOR A FLAT ROOF; (3) AN EXCEPTION TO ALLOW FORTY-SIX (46%)TRANSPARENCY ON THE FRONT FACADE; (4) AN EXCEPTION TO OMIT A TRANSOM AND BULKHEAD AT THE BASE OF A RETAIL STROREFRONT; (5) AN EXCEPTION TO OMIT RECESSED WINDOWS OR TECHNIQUES TO DISTINGUISH THE WINDOWS IN THE FACADE;AND (6) AN EXCEPTION TO OMIT ENTRYWAYS THAT ARE RECESSED AT LEAST FOUR FEET; AND ONE (1) EXCEPTION TO THE CITY’S GENERAL DESIGN MANUAL TO REDUCE THE DRIVEWAY SPACING REQUIREMENT PER SECTION 1-104 (D) (2 )(D) STREET SYSTEM OF THE GENERAL DESIGN MANUAL TO NOT LESS THAN 165 FEET; ALL EXCEPTIONS TO APPLY TO THE PROPERTY ADDRESSED AS 1360 WEST BELT LINE ROAD, LOCATED ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF WEST BELT LINE ROAD, EAST OF NORTH BLUEGROVE ROAD, THE PROPERTY IS 0.76 ACRE IN SIZE, KNOWN AS LOT 3, BLOCK 0, OF THE MILLS BRANCH VILLAGE ADDITION, CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBIT ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED:

Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor

ATTEST:

Sorangel 0. Arenas, City Secretary

ORDINANCE NO.

2023-06-13

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING A SPECIAL EXCEPTION TO THE MAXIMUM REQUIRED PARKING IN SECTION 14.605 (a) (2) OFFSTREET PARKING REQUIREMENTS OF THE LANCASTER DEVELOPMENT CODE (LDC) TO ALLOW FOR 404 ADDITIONAL PARKING SPACES FOR THE PROPERTY AT THE NORTHEAST INTERSECTION OF SPRINGFIELD AVENUE AND N INTERSTATE 35 EAST, ADDRESSED AS 3800 N INTERSTATE 35 EAST, CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBITS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

APPROVED:

Clyde C. Hairston,

Mayor

ATTEST: Sorangel 0. Arenas,

City Secretary

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-06-14

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING FOUR (4) SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS TO THE LANDSCAPE REQUIREMENTS (1) TO ALLOW FOR LESS THAN TWENTY PERCENT (20%) OF THE SITE TO BE LANDSCAPED PERMANENTLY (2) TO ALLOW LESS THAN ONE (1) SHRUB FOR EVERY FIFTY (50) SQUARE FEET OF THE REQUIRED LANDSCAPING AREA (3) TO ALLOW LESS THAN TEN PERCENT (10%) OF THE REQUIRED LANDSCAPE AREA TO BE MAINTAINED IN GROUND COVER (4) TO ALLOW THE DENTENTION BASIN TO BE LANDSCAPED WITH LESS THAN THE MINIMUM REQUIRED ONE (1) TREE PER 750 SQUARE FEET OF DRY LAND AREA; WITH THE CONDITION THAT THE REQUIRED IRRIGATION BE INSTALLED AND MAINTAINED PER SECTION 14.805 LANDSCAPE MATERIAL AND STANDARDS (d), OF THE LANCASTER DEVELOPMENT CODE, ON PROPERTY LOCATED 313.24 FEET SOUTH OF REINDEER ROAD AND SOUTH DALLAS AVENUE. THE PROPERTY IS 26.466 ACRES IN SIZE, KNOWN AS A TRACT OF LAND IN THE POLLARD KIRKLAND (HEIRS OF) SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 746, IN THE CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBITS, ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO

EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED:

Clyde C. Hairston,

Mayor

ATTEST: Sorangel 0. Arenas,

City Secretary

ORDINANCE NO.

2023-06-15

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS TO SECTION 14.204 (j) (2) (MAXIMUM HEIGHT) AND SECTION 14.204 (j) (3) (MAXIMUM AREA), OF THE SIGN ORDINANCE TO: (1) ALLOW A THREE-SIGN POLE 80-FEET IN HEIGHT WITH A TOTAL COMBINED FACE AREA NO MORE THAN 422 SQUARE FEET ON THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 1, BLOCK A OUT OF THE VICTRON ADDITION, LOCATED AT 1400 S. I-35E IN THE CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS; AND (2) ALLOW A TWO-SIGN POLE 80-FEET IN HEIGHT WITH A TOTAL FACE AREA NO MORE THAN 332 SQUARE FEET ON THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS BEING 3.35 ACRES OUT OF THE CHARLES H. BERNARD ABSTRACT 128, PAGE 020, LOCATED AT 1402 S. I-35E, CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, (CASE NUMBER M23-22) BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBITS, ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED:

Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor

ATTEST:

Sorangel 0. Arenas,

City Secretary

ORDINANCE NO.

2023-06-20

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING THREE (3) SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS TO THE LANPORT OVERLAY, INTENSITY SUBDISTRICT TO: 1) HAVE A FRONT YARD BUILD-TO-LINE GREATER THAN 100-FEET; 2) HAVE MORE THAN 20% OF THE BUILDING NOT ON THE BUILD-TO-LINE; 3) PROVIDE ONLY 14.5% GLAZING ON EACH FACADE ADJACENT TO THE RIGHTS-OF-WAY. ON PROPERTY ADDRESSED AS 1800 N LANCASTER HUTCHINS ROAD KNOWN AS LOT 1 & 2, BLOCK A, OUT OF THE APEC ADDITION, CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBITS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED:

Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor

ATTEST:

Sorangel 0. Arenas,

City Secretary

ORDINANCE NO.

2023-07-22

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING THREE (3) SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS TO THE MEDICAL DISTRICT CORRIDOR SUB-DISTRICT WITHIN THE MEDICAL DISTRICTOVERLAY TO: 1) ALLOW FOR A 92-FOOT SETBACK FROM THE REQUIRED 20-FOOT BUILD-TO-LINE ON PLEASANT RUN ROAD AND 2) ALLOW FOR 100% OF THE BUILDING TO NOT BE LOCATED ON THE BUILD-TO-LINE (FROM THE REQUIRED 80%) ON PROPERTY ADDRESSED AS 3211 WEST PLEASANT RUN ROAD LOCATED WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF WEST PLEASANT RUN ROAD AND PARK CIRCLE DRIVE (CASE NUMBER M23-23). THE PROPERTY IS 0.63 ACRE IN SIZE, KNOWN AS LOT 8R, BLOCK B, OUT OF THE BECKLEY CITY LOTS ADDITION, IN THE CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE ATTACHED EXHIBITS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM

OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED:

Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor

ATTEST:

Sorangel 0. Arenas,

City Secretary