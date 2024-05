CITY OF LANCASTER ORDINANCE NO. 2024-05-23

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-05-23

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING SIX (6) EXCEPTIONS (M24-26) TO THE LANCASTER DEVELOPMENT CODE FOR THE FOLLOWING: (1) TO ALLOW 750 UNITS INSTEAD OF THE REQUIRED MAXIMUM OF 125 UNITS PER ACRE; (2) TO ALLOW A THREE-STORY BUILDING FROM THE ONE-STORY MAXIMUM; (3) TO ALLOW FOR STORAGE UNITS ON THE SECOND FLOOR AND NO OFFICE OR CARETAKER/RESIDENCE UNIT; (4) TO ALLOW A BUILDING HEIGHT OF 42 FEET FROM THE MAXIMUM 36 FEET; (5) TO ALLOW A FLAT ROOF PITCH FROM THE REQUIRED MINIMUM 4:12; AND (6) TO NOT PROVIDE A 100% BRICK PERIMETER WALL; ALL EXCEPTIONS APPLY TO THE PROPERTY ADDRESSED AS 1032 CEDAR VALLEY DRIVE, LOCATED AT THE SOUTHEAST INTERSECTION OF MIDWAY DRIVE AND CEDAR VALLEY DRIVE, BEING 3.444 ACRES IN SIZE, KNOWN AS LOT 4R, BLOCK A, CEDAR VALLEY INDUSTRIAL PARK ADDITION, OF THE SMITH ELKINS SURVEY ABSTRACT NO. 430, CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO THE “EXHIBIT B”, ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL

PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED: Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor ATTEST: Sorangel 0. Arenas, City Secretary