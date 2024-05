CITY OF LANCASTER ORDINANCE NO. 2024-03-16

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-03-16

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING A EXCEPTION TO THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES CHAPTER 6, (FENCE REGULATIONS), SECTION 6.007.004 TO THE HEIGHT RESTRICTIONS TO ALLOW THE INSTALLATION OF A 10 (10) FOOT WROUGHT IRON FENCE ON THE PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF WINTERGREEN ROAD AND APPROXIMATELY 626 FEET EAST OF JEFFERSON STREET ADDRESSED AS 600 E. WINTERGREEN ROAD. THE PROPERTY IS DESCRIBED AS A 58.8766 ACRE TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE THOMAS A. PHILLIPS SURVEY ABSTRACT NO. 1123, CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALER CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND (2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED: Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor ATTEST: Sorangel 0. Arenas, City Secretary