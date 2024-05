CITY OF LANCASTER ORDINANCE NO. 2024-02-09

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-02-09

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS GRANTING TWO (2) SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS (M24-22) TO THE LANCASTER DEVELOPMENT CODE TO: 1) NOT PROVIDE THE REQUIRED HORIZONTAL ARTICULATION PER SECTION 14.504 (a) (4) (A) (1); AND 2) NOT PROVIDE THE REQUIRED VERTICAL ARTICULATION PER SECTION 14.504 (a) (4) (A) (2), FOR THE PROPERTY ADDRESSED AS 2543 BALOMEDE, CITY OF LANCASTER, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS; PROVIDING FOR THE INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE LANDSCAPING BEING IN SUBSTANTIAL CONFORMANCE TO EXHIBIT “1”, ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALER CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OR FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

APPROVED: Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor ATTEST: Sorangel 0. Arenas, City Secretary