City of Lancaster Notice to Bidders Traffic Impact Analysis Study

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Lancaster is soliciting Request for Proposals (RFPs) for Traffic Impact Analysis Study. RFPs will be accepted beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and must be received by 10:00 a.m. CST on Monday, December 18, 2023. Late RFP’s not accepted. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any, and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster.

Participation in the e-procurement bid process is available by completing a supplier registration at www.lancaster-tx.com/bids. Once a supplier is registered, suppliers can log in, view bids, and submit bids electronically. Non-mandatory pre-proposal meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Municipal Center/City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146. Further information obtained by calling Cheryl Womble, Purchasing Agent at (972) 218-1329.

Description

2023-20 – Traffic Impact Analysis Study

Due Date

December 18, 2023

Time

10:00 am