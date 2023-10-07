City of Lancaster NOTICE TO BIDDERS HVAC (Maintenance & Repairs)

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Lancaster is soliciting Request for Proposals (RFPs) for HVAC (Maintenance & Repairs). RFPs will be accepted beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and must be received by 3:00 p.m. CST on Friday, October 27, 2023. Late RFP’s not accepted. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any, and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster.

Participation in the e-procurement bid process is available by completing a supplier registration at www.lancaster-tx.com/bids. Once a supplier is registered, suppliers can log in, view bids, and submit bids electronically. Non-mandatory pre-proposal meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Municipal Center/City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146. Site visit at 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, October 12, 2023 beginning at the Fleet Maintenance Building, 631 E. Third Street, Lancaster, TX 75134.

Further information obtained by calling Cheryl Womble, Purchasing Agent at (972) 218-1329.

Description: 2023-17 HVAC (Maintenance & Repairs)

Due Date October 27, 2023

Time 3:00 p.m.