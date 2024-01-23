City of Lancaster Notice of Public Hearings February 6, 2024

Facebook

City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:

Z24-4 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to change the zoning from Agricultural Open (AO) to a Planned Development (PD) for Commercial Highway (CH) uses and a Carwash on property addressed as 405 Hana Ln, known as a 4.5 acre tract of land out of the Muttick 2 addition, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z24-7 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to change the zoning from Agricultural Open (AO) to a Planned Development (PD) with Multi-Family (MF-16) uses for Senior Living on a property addressed at 1818 & 1836 Cedardale Rd being 10.004 acres known as Lot 29, and 30, out of the Franklin Farms Addition, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z24-11 Conduct a public hearing and consider the revocation of a Specific Use Permit (SUP) allowing the parking of three dump trucks on a property zoned Single-Family Residential (SF-6) located at 828 N. Lancaster Hutchins Rd, known as Lot 16, Block 1, out of the Eastside Acres Addition, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.