CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS ORDINANCES

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1179

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, APPROVING AND ADOPTING THE BUDGET FOR THE CITY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR OCTOBER 01, 2023, THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2024; PROVIDING THAT EXPENDITURES FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR SHALL BE MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAID BUDGET; PROVIDING FOR INTER-FUND TRANSFER; PROVIDING FOR RECORDING OF THE ORDINANCE; PROVIDING FOR A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on this 5th day of September 2023.

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1180

HUTCHINS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BUDGET

AN ORDINANCE MAKING APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE BETTERMENT OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2023 AND ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2024; APPROPRIATING MONEY TO AN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND FOR IMPROVEMENTS AND ENRICHMENTS; AND ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION FOR THE 2023-2024 FISCAL YEAR.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on this 5th day of September 2023.

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1181

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, TO PROVIDE A BASE RATE MODIFICATION FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL CONTRACT BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS AND REPUBLIC WASTE SERVICES OF TEXAS, LTD.; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF OCTOBER 1, 2023.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on this 5th day of September 2023.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE 2023-1182

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 8 TITLED “OFFENSES AND NUISANCES” BY DELETING ARTICLE 8.08 TITLED “CURFEW HOURS FOR MINORS” IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RESERVING ARTICLE 8.08 FOR FUTURE USE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on this 5th day of September 2023.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1183

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, LEVYING AD VALOREM TAXES FOR THE YEAR 2023-2024, AT A RATE OF $0.630082 PER ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100.00) ASSESSED VALUATION ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY AS OF JANUARY 1, 2023, TO PROVIDE REVENUES FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND INTEREST AND SINKING FUND REQUIREMENTS; PROVIDING FOR DUE AND DELINQUENT DATES TOGETHER WITH PENALTIES AND INTEREST; AND DECLARING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on this 18th day of September 2023.