CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS ORDINANCE NO. 2024-11-1200 & ORDINANCE NO. 2024-12-1201

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO.

2024-11-1200

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY GRANTING A CHANGE IN ZONING BY GRANTING A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT (“SUP”) WITH SPECIAL CONDITIONS TO ALLOW A 126’ FOOT TALL ANTENNA (COMMERCIAL) ON LAND ZONED LIGHT INDUSTRIAL (“LI”) CONSISTING OF ±81.76 ACRES OF LAND, SITUATED IN THE U. WUTHRICK SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 1518, CITY OF HUTCHINS, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1005 IH 20, HUTCHINS, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO; PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED SITE PLAN ATTACHED HERETO AS EXHIBIT “B”; PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on this 18th day of November 2024.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO.

2024-12-1201

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 3, TITLED “BUILDING REGULATIONS”, BY ADDING ARTICLE 3.15, TITLED “PORTABLE STORAGE CONTAINERS AND SHIPPING CONTAINERS”; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS ($2000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Duly passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hutchins, Texas on this 18th day of November 2024.