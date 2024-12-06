City of Hutchins – Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Professional Consultant Services

Facebook

Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Professional

Consultant Services

The City of Hutchins is requesting SOQ’s from interested firms to provide professional consulting services for a variety of infrastructure projects. Firms wishing to be considered must submit a digital copy only through the City’s Bonfire portal at

https://cityofhutchins.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities.

Document Submission: Documents must be submitted no later than 5 PM December 23, 2024.

LATE PROPOSALS WILL BE REJECTED. There will not be a public opening for this proposal.

Objective: Qualified firms must have staff with all relevant licenses and certifications for the professional services to be provided.

Should your firm wish to be considered for more than one service category, provide the qualifications for each service category as described in the Submittal Instructions with each service category clearly defined. SOQ content must be completed in accordance with the submittal instructions. Failure to comply with the instructions may result in rejection of the submitting firm.

Selection Process: The City will maintain a list of firms that have submitted SOQs. No pre- qualification list will be developed. The SOQ List will be used to select qualified firms for projects. Depending on the type of project, consultants will be selected based on one of the following methods or as otherwise determined by the City Engineer to be in the City’s best interest.

Rejection of Proposals: The City reserves the right to evaluate SOQ submittals, to waive irregularities and/or reject any and all submittals, should the City deem it to be in its best interest. This RFQ does not commit the City to award an agreement or to pay for any costs incurred by successful or unsuccessful consultants for participating in the selection process.

For further information, please contact Katherine Lindsey by phone at 972-225-6121 or by email at klindsey@cityofhutchins.org.