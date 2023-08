City of Hutchins Ordinances 1168-1176

Facebook

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1168

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 1 TITLED “GENERAL PROVISIONS” BY AMENDING ARTICLE 1.03 TITLED “CITY OFFICERS” BY AMENDING DIVISION 3 TITLED “CITY SECRETARY” BY AMENDING SECTION 1.03.061 TITLED “APPOINTMENT” TO REQUIRE THE CITY SECRETARY TO REPORT DIRECTLY TO THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR AND BY AMENDING ARTICLE 1.12 TITLED “PUBLIC LIBRARY” BY AMENDING DIVISION 1 TITLED “GENERALLY” BY DELETING SECTION 1.12.002 TITLED “LIBRARIAN” IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RESERVING SECTION 1.12.002 FOR FUTURE USE; BY AMENDING CHAPTER 5 TITLED “FIRE PREVENTION AND PROTECTION” BY AMENDING ARTICLE 5.03 TITLED “FIRE DEPARTMENT” BY AMENDING SECTION 5.03.002 TITLED “APPOINTMENT OF FIRE CHIEF, OTHER MEMBERS” TO REQUIRE THE FIRE CHIEF TO REPORT DIRECTLY TO THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR AND PROVIDING REQUIREMENTS FOR REMOVAL OF THE FIRE CHIEF; BY AMENDING CHAPTER 7 TITLED “MUNICIPAL COURT” BY DELETING SECTION 7.01.004 TITLED “COURT CLERK” IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RESERVING SECTION 7.01.004 FOR FUTURE USE; BY AMENDING CHAPTER 9 TITLED “PERSONNEL” BY AMENDING ARTICLE 9.03 TITLED “POLICE DEPARTMENT” BY AMENDING SECTION 9.03.004 TITLED “CHIEF OF POLICE” TO REQUIRE THE CHIEF OF POLICE TO REPORT DIRECTLY TO THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR AND PROVIDING REQUIREMENTS FOR REMOVAL OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1169

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS; APPROVING A CHANGE IN ZONING FROM RETAIL (R) TO SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL-7 (SF-7) ON ±0.763 ACRE TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE T. FREEMAN SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 453, CITY OF HUTCHINS, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS; SAID TRACT BEING ALL OF THE CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO DONNIE H. McGRAW RECORDED IN VOLUME 200012, PAGE 3691 OF THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 700 W. PALESTINE STREET, HUTCHINS, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A”; PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1170

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS; GRANTING A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT (SUP) TO DREW DONOSKY OF CLAYMOORE ENGINEERING (REPRESENTING THE OWNER CHRIS STORM) IN ORDER TO ESTABLISH AND OPERATE A “PARKING LOT, TRUCKS AND TRAILERS” FACILITY ON ±17.88 ACRE TRACT OF LAND, LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS BEING IN THE WILLIAM H. SHELTON SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 1292 (725 E. WINTERGREEN ROAD, HUTCHINS, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS); PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED CONCEPT SITE PLAN; PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1171

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING ORDINANCE 2022-1149 APPROVING THE FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 OPERATING BUDGET BY AUTHORIZING BUDGET ADJUSTMENT #4; PROVIDING AMENDED APPROPRIATIONS FOR ALL OF THE FUNDS OF THE CITY; AUTHORIZING THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1072

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS; APPROVING A CHANGE IN ZONING FROM HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL (HC) TO HEAVY INDUSTRIAL (HI) ON ±184.14 ACRE TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE U. WUTHRICK SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 1518, CITY OF HUTCHINS, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS; SAID TRACT BEING PART OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO DIANN TESSMAN SLATON BY GIFT WARRANTY DEED RECORDED ON OCTOBER 17, 1996, SAID TRACT DESCRIBED IN DEED TO MONTELL O. TESSMAN RECORDED IN VOLUME 9419, PAGE 4690 OF THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A”; PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1173

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY GRANTING A CHANGE IN ZONING BY GRANTING A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT (“SUP”) TO ALLOW A CONCRETE BATCHING PLANT (PERMANENT) ON LAND ZONED HEAVY INDUSTRIAL (“HI”), CONSISTING OF ±184.14 ACRES OF LAND, SITUATED IN THE U. WUTHRICK SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 1518, CITY OF HUTCHINS, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING PART OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO DIANN TESSMAN SLATON BY GIFT WARRANTY DEED RECORDED ON OCTOBER 17, 1996, SAID TRACT DESCRIBED IN DEED TO MONTELL O. TESSMAN RECORDED IN VOLUME 9419, PAGE 4690, DEED RECORDS OF DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS; PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED SITE PLAN; PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1174

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY GRANTING A CHANGE IN ZONING BY GRANTING A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT (“SUP”) TO ALLOW A CHILD CARE CENTER/DAYCARE FACILITY ON LAND ZONED SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL 8.5 (“SF-8.5”) CONSISTING OF ±0.51 ACRES OF LAND, LOCATED IN SUBDIVISION 8, DIVISION NO. 6, OF HUTCHINS ACREAGE ADDITION, AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION SITUATED IN THE J. WAMPLER SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 1538, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, SAME BEING A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO KEYLAND INVESTMENT, L.P., BY DEED RECORDED IN VOLUME 2002128, PAGE 11226, DEED RECORDS OF DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS; PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED SITE PLAN; PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1175

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 2, TITLED “ANIMAL CONTROL” BY CHANGING THE TITLE TO READ “ANIMAL SERVICES” AND BY AMENDING CHAPTER 2 THROUGHOUT BY CHANGING ALL REFERENCES TO “ANIMAL CONTROL” TO “ANIMAL SERVICES”; BY AMENDING CHAPTER 6 TITLED “HEALTH AND SANITATION” BY AMENDING ARTICLE 6.03 TITLED “TALL WEEDS, BRUSH AND UNSIGHTLY VEGETATION” BY AMENDING ARTICLE 6.03 BY CHANGING ALL REFERENCES TO “CODE ENFORCEMENT” TO “CODE COMPLIANCE” THROUGHOUT ARTICLE 6.03; AND BY AMENDING APPENDIX A “FEE SCHEDULE” BY AMENDING ARTICLE A2.000 TO CHANGE THE TITLE FROM “ANIMAL CONTROL” TO “ANIMAL SERVICES”; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

CITY OF HUTCHINS

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-1176

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 12, TITLED “TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES”, BY AMENDING ARTICLE 12.04, TITLED “PARKING” TO PROVIDE REVISED PARKING REQUIREMENTS WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS; BY AMENDING ARTICLE 12.05 TITLED “COMMERCIAL AND OVERSIZED VEHICLES” BY AMENDING DIVISION 3 TITLED “WEIGHT LIMITS; TRUCK ROUTES” BY AMENDING SECTION 12.05.092 TITLED “DESIGNATED TRUCK ROUTES; DEFENSES” BY AMENDING SUBSECTION (b) TO PROVIDE REVISED TRUCK ROUTES; BY AMENDING SECTION 12.05.092 TITLED “DESIGNATED TRUCK ROUTES; DEFENSES” BY AMENDING SUBSECTION (c) BY AMENDING PARAGRAPH (6); PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($500.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.