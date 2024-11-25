CITY OF HUTCHINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF HUTCHINS

CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 9, 2024, MEETING

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Monday, December 9, 2024, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for consideration of the following items.

Consider a text amendment to the City of Hutchins Zoning Ordinance, Exhibit 14B Zoning Text Amendments, Part III Port Industrial District, Section3 Height Regulations (A.) Maximum Building Height. Changing the maximum height from 110’ feet to 140’ feet.

If you have any questions please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings