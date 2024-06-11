City of Hutchins ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Bids for the demolition/renovation of the Hutchins Police Department Holding Cells will be received by the City of Hutchins, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas 75141 at the office of the City Secretary until 2:00 p.m. CST on July 2, 2024. The envelope must be sealed and clearly marked “SEALED BID – HUTCHINS POLICE DEPARTMENT HOLDING CELLS RENOVATION”. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas 75141 at 2:05 p.m. CST on July 2, 2024.

City of Hutchins Police Department Holding Cells Renovation: Work includes demolition, general construction, structural, mechanical, electrical, and finish out for a complete and operational (5) five holding cells, +/- 385 SF.

This is a low bid procurement being procured from competitive sealed bids. Obtain digital documents by visiting Brandstetter Carroll’s planroom website at www.bciplans.com. The fee for downloading digital documents shall be $75.00. The drawings are also available on Construct Connect and Dodge Construction Network. Any printing costs shall be coordinated and incurred by the bidder. All questions are to be directed to Mary Ann Mitchell, Brandstetter Carroll Inc. at mmitchell@bciaep.com or (210) 386-5113. The deadline for submitting questions is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

There will be a non-mandatory Pre Bid Meeting on June 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. CST. The Pre-Bid meeting will be held on-site at City of Hutchins Public Safety Building at 550 Palestine Street, Hutchins, Texas 75141. Sub-contractors who expect to be associated with the project are invited.

Bidders must submit with their sealed bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum amount of the bid, payable without recourse to the City of Hutchins or a Bid Bond in the same amount from a reliable Surety Company as guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a contract and execute bonds and guarantee forms provided within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract.

The successful Bidder must furnish payment and performance bonds each in the amount of 100 percent (100%) of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas, to act as Surety and be acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the United States Department of Treasury, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

The successful Bidder shall begin Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time of 90 calendar days. Work is subject to liquidated damages per the Supplemental Conditions of the Contract

No Bidder may withdraw his Proposal within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

CITY OF HUTCHINS, TEXAS

Mamun Yusuf, PE

Director of Public Works