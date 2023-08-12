City of Glenn Heights Zoning Case 23-003-ZC

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Glenn Heights

1938-C South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, August 28, 2023, beginning at 6:30 P.M. in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1938–C South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possibly take action on the following:

Zoning Case 23-003-ZC: Request to change the zoning for 1908 Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, TX 75154 and 1926 Hampton Road Glenn Heights, TX 75154 from Retail and SF-1 to Commercial.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing to provide testimony/ express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

Parviz Pourazizian

Director of Planning & Development Services

City of Glenn Heights

1938-C South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

If you have questions concerning this Notice of Public Hearing, please contact the following:

Parviz Pourazizian

Director of Planning & Development Services

City of Glenn Heights

1938-C South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

(972) 223-1690, Ext. 452

Ppourazizian@Glennheightstx.gov