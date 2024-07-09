City of Glenn Heights Notice of Public Hearing – funding for the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Project Fund

Facebook

City of Glenn Heights

Notice of Public Hearings

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 22, 2024, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to receive input on the following:

Congressional funding for the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Project Fund, supported by Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, in the approved amount of $510,000 on a 75/25 match. Funding will be for the City of Glenn Heights Emergency Warning System Replacement Project.

This public hearing will meet Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) and Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) public outreach requirements.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing to provide input or express comments regarding this matter. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the public hearing to the following:

Keith Moore, Deputy City Manager

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154