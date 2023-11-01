City of Ferris Begins Expansion of Earline Jackson Park: A Destination for Inclusive Play and Community Gathering

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FERRIS, TX – The City of Ferris is thrilled to announce the ongoing expansion of the Earline Jackson Park, a vibrant and inclusive space for families, children, and community members of all abilities to gather, play, and enjoy the outdoors together.

The recent addition of an all-inclusive playground has transformed Earline Jackson Park into a haven of joy and accessibility, ensuring that children of all ages, with or without disabilities, have the opportunity to play, learn, and grow side by side. This groundbreaking feature underscores the city’s commitment to fostering inclusive community spaces, promoting equal access, and supporting diverse needs.

Building on this momentum, the City of Ferris has invested close to $1 million in total developments to establish and enhance the park’s offerings and accessibility. The expansion project includes the construction of a new parking area to accommodate the growing number of visitors, a walking trail for leisure and exercise, a basketball court for sports enthusiasts, and additional landscaping to enrich the park’s natural beauty.

“We are incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made in transforming Earline Jackson Park into a destination that reflects our city’s ideals of inclusivity, accessibility, and community,” said Ferris City Manager, Brooks Williams. “These enhancements are a testament to our dedication to providing high-quality recreational spaces for all, and we are excited to see families and individuals from across the region come together to create lasting memories here.”

The City of Ferris staff extends its gratitude to the Mayor, Council, community, and all who have supported this project through funding and resources. Williams stated, “Together, we are creating a space that not only meets the diverse needs of our community but also serves as a model for inclusive recreation and community engagement.”

The expansion of Earline Jackson Park is expected to be completed by January 2024, with a community celebration to mark the occasion. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting event and opportunities to get involved.

For more information about Earline Jackson Park and the City of Ferris’s parks and recreation opportunities, please visit www.FerrisTexas.gov or contact the Communications and Marketing Department or KrystinaRodriguez@ferristexas.gov .