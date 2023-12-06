City of Ferris Announces New Gateway Monument Sign Along Interstate 45 Southbound

Facebook

Ferris, TX – The City of Ferris, in its ongoing efforts to enhance community identity and pride, is thrilled to announce the approval of construction of a state-of-the-art gateway monument sign. This significant landmark will be prominently located along the southbound lane of Interstate 45, welcoming residents and visitors to the vibrant City of Ferris.

The approval for construction of the gateway monument is a result of a collaborative agreement between the Ferris Economic Development Corporation, the City of Ferris, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This partnership underscores the commitment to improving the aesthetic appeal of our highways and the promotion of local heritage.

“The new gateway monument is not just a sign; it is a symbol of Ferris’s growth and prosperity,” said Brooks Williams, City Manager for the City of Ferris. “It is with great pride that we embark on this project that will greet everyone entering our city with a clear message of welcome and community spirit.”

The monument’s design reflects Ferris’s unique character and heritage. Built with high-quality materials to withstand the test of time, it will serve as a beacon of the city’s commitment to progress and innovation. The sign’s illumination will ensure visibility at all hours, showcasing Ferris’s welcoming nature day and night.

Construction is anticipated to begin within 180-days with an anticipated completion date in late 2024. The City of Ferris advises motorists to expect minimal traffic disruptions during the construction phase and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation.

For more information about the gateway monument or the construction schedule, please contact the City of Ferris Communications and Marketing Department or KrystinaRodriguez@ferristexas. gov.

***About the City of Ferris

Situated in the heart of North Texas, only 20 minutes south of Dallas on Interstate 45, the City of Ferris is a thriving community known for its commitment to quality of life, inclusive values, and fostering a sense of belonging for all residents. With a rich history, rapidly growing housing options, and a wide array of recreational opportunities, Ferris is a place where community thrives and that is distinct by design. Learn more at www.FerrisTexas.gov .