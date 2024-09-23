Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ 25-0001 ON-CALL TRAFFIC ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed responses from qualified Engineering firms or Individuals for RFQ 25-0001 ON-CALL TRAFFIC ENGINEERING SERVICES . Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland, Duncanville, Texas 75116.

The Pre-Proposal meeting is scheduled for October 8, 2024.

See the solicitation for meeting details.

The RFQ package is available at the City of Duncanville Procurement webpage:

https://www.duncanvilletx.gov/city_hall/departments/procurement_and_contracting/current_procurement_opportunities and at the Public Purchase webpage:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home There is no fee for accessing or participating in the proposal process. Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov