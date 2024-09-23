CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 25-0001 ON-CALL TRAFFIC ENGINEERING SERVICES
The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed responses from qualified Engineering firms or Individuals for RFQ 25-0001 ON-CALL TRAFFIC ENGINEERING SERVICES . Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland, Duncanville, Texas 75116.
The Pre-Proposal meeting is scheduled for October 8, 2024.
See the solicitation for meeting details.
The RFQ package is available at the City of Duncanville Procurement webpage:
https://www.duncanvilletx.gov/city_hall/departments/procurement_and_contracting/current_procurement_opportunities and at the Public Purchase webpage:
https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home There is no fee for accessing or participating in the proposal process. Chief Procurement Officer
purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov