CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ 24-0028 STORMWATER MANAGEMENT SERVICES

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed statements of qualifications from qualified firms for STORMWATER MANAGEMENT SERVICES. Sealed statements of qualifications will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 30, 2024, at City Hall.

The Pre-Proposal meeting is scheduled for August 6, 2024.

See the solicitation for meeting details.

The RFQ package is available online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and at the City of Duncanville home page at:

https://www.duncanvilletx.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=61116&pageId=155934 and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the proposal process.

Chief Procurement Officer

Elton.brock@duncanvilletx.gov