CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ 24-0005 LADD NATURE PRESERVE MASTER PLAN SERVICES

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed statements of qualifications from qualified firms for LADD NATURE PRESERVE MASTER PLAN SERVICES. Sealed statements of qualifications will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at City Hall.

The RFQ package is available at the City of Duncanville home page and online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee foraccessing or participating in the proposal process.

Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov