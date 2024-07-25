Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

RFP 24-0023

SHORT-TERM RENTAL TRACKING SOFTWARE

The City of Duncanville, TX, solicits sealed proposals from qualified contractors. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the City of Duncanville Procurement Office by 2:00 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Attention: Chief Procurement Officer, 203 E. Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, TX 75116.

The Pre-Proposal meeting is scheduled for August 7, 2024.

See the solicitation for meeting details.

Proposals must be submitted on the prescribed forms furnished in the proposal package. The City is not responsible for responses misdirected or not received by 2:00 p.m. on the published bid date.

The RFP solicitation package is available online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and the City of Duncanville’s web site. There is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer

City of Duncanville, Texas

Elton.Brock@DuncanvilleTX.Gov