Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

RFP 24-0018

FIELDHOUSE SECURITY SERVICES

The City of Duncanville, TX, solicits sealed proposals from qualified contractors. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the City of Duncanville Procurement Office no later than 2:00 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Attention: Chief Procurement Officer, 203 E. Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, TX 75116.

The Pre-Proposal meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2024.

See the solicitation for meeting details.

Proposals must be submitted on the prescribed forms furnished in the proposal package.

The City is not responsible for responses misdirected or not received by the deadline date & time.

The RFP solicitation package is available only online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home, and the City of Duncanville’s web site. There is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer

City of Duncanville, Texas

elton.brock@duncanvilletx.gov