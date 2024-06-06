CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL
RFP 24-0018
FIELDHOUSE SECURITY SERVICES
The City of Duncanville, TX, solicits sealed proposals from qualified contractors. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the City of Duncanville Procurement Office no later than 2:00 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Attention: Chief Procurement Officer, 203 E. Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, TX 75116.
The Pre-Proposal meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2024.
See the solicitation for meeting details.
Proposals must be submitted on the prescribed forms furnished in the proposal package. The City is not responsible for responses misdirected or not received by the deadline date & time.
The RFP solicitation package is available only online at:
https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home, and the City of Duncanville’s web site. There is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.
Chief Procurement Officer
City of Duncanville, Texas
elton.brock@duncanvilletx.gov