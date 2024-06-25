Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR BID

RFB 24-0025 SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed Bids from qualified respondents for RFB 24-0025

REAL PROPERTY SALE. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at City Hall.

Minimum Bid Amount: $60,000

Property Address: 4 Belmont Place, Duncanville, Texas 75116

Property Legal Description: Thoroughbred Hills Rep, Blk A LT 36 ACS 0,4265, 4 Belmont Place, Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas. Parcel ID 2213378600A0360000

The RFB package is available at the City of Duncanville Procurement page and online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the proposal process.

Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov